Vikings draft day trades now up to six with Raiders trade

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been all over the board since the start of the 2022 NFL draft, and that relentless effort has continued on day three.

If your head is spinning right now, don’t worry, we’ll break this thing down.

The Vikings initially traded the No. 122 and 250th pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for picks No. 126 and 227. Not long after that trade went down, they swung another deal with the Raiders that sent the No. 126 pick back to Las Vegas for the No. 165 and 169th picks.

It was hardly an hour into day three, and Adofo-Mensah has already swung three draft day trades—the other being the trade up to draft Missouri corner Akayleb Evans at No. 118. That makes six total trades now for the Vikings.

And we still have three more rounds to go.