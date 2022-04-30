MEGADETH’s KIKO LOUREIRO Shares More Video From Rehearsal Sessions For 2022 Leg Of ‘The Metal Tour Of The Year’

Oshin, the accomplished debut album that cemented DIIV’s status as an indie buzz band, is getting a deluxe reissue in honor of its upcoming 10th anniversary. The 2xLP set will be out June 24, a couple days before the anniversary and one day after DIIV are scheduled to play an anniversary show at Brooklyn Steel. It includes Zachary Cole Smith’s original Oshin demos, two live recordings (including the previously unreleased track “Yuk”), and a 24-page retrospective booklet with photos, a DIIV “Fuck The World” poster, reflections from all four band members, and new liner notes written by Shaad D’Souza.
Comments / 0