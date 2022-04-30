MEGADETH’s KIKO LOUREIRO Shares More Video From Rehearsal Sessions For 2022 Leg Of ‘The Metal Tour Of The Year’

Sometimes rock and roll is a family business. The music world abounds with instances of this, from Jakob Dylan to Miley Cyrus and beyond. For at least two of the members of Metallica, that’s also the case. Tye Trujillo (son of Robert) makes music in the group OTTTO, while Castor Hetfield (son of James) plays drums in the group Bastardane. And now, these two groups are hitting the road together. Call it the Sons of the Monsters of Rock Tour, perhaps.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO