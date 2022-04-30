ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reactions: Titans select Hassan Haskins

By Trent Knoop
 2 days ago
The former linebacker was selected in the fourth round on Saturday afternoon by the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans selected Haskins, who turned into an outstanding running back, with the 131st pick — Haskins will get to learn from a great in Derrick Henry. Haskins became the fourth Wolverine to be picked in this year’s NFL draft.

Haskins really shined during his senior season last year when he split time with Blake Corum, but once Corum was lost to injury — it became the Haskins’ show. What fans will remember is his final regular-season game against Ohio State, against which he rushed for five touchdowns en route to a Michigan win against its arch-rival.

Haskins will be looking to fight for a lead backup role for the Titans where he can sub in for Henry when he needs a breather, and Haskins will surely have a good shot to get that done.

Here are the best Twitter reactions after Haskins was selected by the Titans.

