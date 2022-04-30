ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hassan Haskins off the board in 2022 NFL draft

By Isaiah Hole
After Mike Hart found his way into the NFL after the 2007 season, Michigan football didn’t have another running back selected in the draft until Chris Evans was selected late in 2021. Now, Hart as a coach has put another running back into the league.

A linebacker when he arrived in Ann Arbor, Hassan Haskins was prolific as a tailback while playing in Eureka (Missouri) as a three-star prospect. After his first year, he was converted back to running back and slowly, but surely, started to gain traction — no matter the others around him.

Haskins started to really come on in 2019 while sharing the workload with four-star Zach Charbonnet, but he eventually started to become the bell cow once he got acclimated. Yet, he was still splitting time with Blake Corum at the start of 2021.

But once Corum was lost at midseason to injury, Haskins really shined, with his ability to gain extra yardage through contact, hurdle defenders seemingly once a game and even catch the ball out of the backfield. He’s faster than advertised, and more athletic than many give him credit for.

Clearly, those in the NFL brass saw this. Haskins was selected in the fourth round with the No. 131 pick. He teams with former Wolverine Taylor Lewan in Nashville.

Of course, Haskins’ shining moment with the Wolverines was his five-touchdown performance against rival Ohio State — the most rushing touchdowns scored in the longstanding rivalry.

Haskins’ selection marks the fourth Michigan player to be selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

