Ravens Select Cornerback Damarion Williams With The 141 Pick

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Footballs as seen during warm ups prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens game at EverBank Field on September 25, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens select cornerback Damarion Williams with their sixth pick of the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Williams played college football at the University of Houston and is projected to be slot cornerback in the NFL.