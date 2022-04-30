ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Ravens Select Cornerback Damarion Williams With The 141 Pick

CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sY2gK_0fPFomPk00
JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Footballs as seen during warm ups prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens game at EverBank Field on September 25, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens select cornerback Damarion Williams with their sixth pick of the fourth round of the NFL draft.

Williams played college football at the University of Houston and is projected to be slot cornerback in the NFL.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Florida State
City
Owings Mills, MD
City
Phoenix, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Draft Penn State P Jordan Stout, Casting Doubt On Sam Koch’s Future With The Team

OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens select punter Jordan Stout with their fourth pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft. Stout is the first punter taken in this year’s draft. He grew up playing soccer and played football at Virginia Tech before transferring to Penn State in 2019. Stout will most likely take over for longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch. We’ve selected Penn State punter @JORDANSTOUT92 with pick No. 130! pic.twitter.com/MF6R8RmWC0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022 The addition of Stout puts into question whether Koch will be cut from the team. Koch is owed a base salary of $2.1 million...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta explains why Baltimore didn't take WR in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens completed their 2022 draft, coming away with a great 11-player haul that fills needs as well as represents some of the best talent available on the board when they were selecting. However, they decided to not draft a wide receiver throughout all seven rounds, which caused some concern for many considering the team traded away No. 1 wide receiver Marquise Brown during the draft.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

John Harbaugh took shot at Vic Fangio during draft

John Harbaugh and Vic Fangio had a bit of an animated disagreement during the 2021 season, and the Baltimore Ravens head coach clearly has not forgotten about it. Fangio, who was fired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos back in January, was openly furious last season when the Baltimore Ravens chased a record against his former team. The Ravens were leading 23-7 over Denver when they got possession with just 3 seconds remaining in the game. Rather than having Lamar Jackson take a knee, Harbaugh called a rushing play and Jackson picked up five yards. That allowed the Ravens to tie the NFL record for most consecutive games with 100 or more yards rushing as a team.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#College Football#Jaguars#Nfl Draft#American Football#Everbank Field#Md#Wjz#The University Of Houston
The Spun

Look: Pittsburgh Steelers Just Drafted Another Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a crowded QB room heading into the 2022 season. With a seventh-round pick (No. 241 overall) in this year’s draft, the Steelers selected South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used their first pick of the draft (No. 20) to select Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens Were Reportedly Upset With Wide Receiver Pick

The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers took a top receiver on their draft board. Baltimore wanted Calvin Austin III, who went to Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday. Pittsburgh ended up taking him with the pick right before Baltimore’s. One...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Select Tight End Isaiah Likely With The 139th Pick Of The NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens selected tight end Isaiah Likely with their fifth pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft. Likely is the second tight end taken by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played college football at Coastal Carolina and has good size at 6’4″ and 245 pounds. Not just Likely, he's a Raven 😏 Welcome to Baltimore, @DaGorilla4 ❗️ pic.twitter.com/Tunmb4Tk4D — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
The Big Lead

ESPN Draft Team Getting Sick of Mel Kiper Jr.

The hours are growing long for those tasked with NFL Draft coverage as the final rounds wind down on Saturday afternoon. The in-depth examination of every single prospect that comes up on the draft board probably gets old by the sixth round, even for the men and women paid to do it all who are undoubtedly very passionate about football.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Select Injured Michigan LB David Ojabo In Second Round, DT Travis Jones In Third Round

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The Baltimore Ravens selected Michigan’s David Ojabo as the No. 45 overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, putting their faith in the edge rusher’s considerable potential even though he’s coming off a torn Achilles tendon. Baltimore later took Travis Jones, an interior defensive lineman out of Connecticut, in the third round. Baltimore spent a lot of its offseason dollars along the line, bringing back Michael Pierce and re-signing Calais Campbell, though Campbell and Derek Wolfe are nearing the end of their careers. It may be a while before Ojabo can make an impact...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Raises Money For People Battling ALS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Brigance Brigade Foundation Race & Family-Fun Run/Walk returned to an in-person event this year. Runners and walkers lined up at the Maryland Zoo to participate in the race on Sunday. The Brigance Brigade Foundation holds the event every spring. It is one of the foundation’s signature events. Former Raven OJ Brigance and his wife, Chanda, formed the non-profit foundation after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is more commonly known as ALS. The neurodegenerative disease affects the nerve cells in a person’s brain and spinal cord. The foundation hosts the race to support people who are battling ALS. Chanda said...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy