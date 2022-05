Berkshire Hathaway has increased its stake in oil and gas by investing further in Chevron and Occidental, taking Chevron into the top four stocks in the company’s portfolio. Berkshire disclosed its regulatory filing, revealing that Chevron now makes up $25.9 billion of the nearly $388 billion portfolio. The other three top stocks are Apple, which makes up almost half the portfolio with a titanic $159.1 billion investment; Bank of America with $42.6 billion and American Express with $28.4 billion.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO