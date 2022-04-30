Rams select SC State cornerback Decobie Durant in 4th round

After passing on some quality cornerbacks in the third round, the Los Angeles Rams added to their secondary in the fourth round at No. 142 overall. They selected South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant with the 142nd overall pick, once again standing pat instead of trading down.

Durant is a small-school prospect and is somewhat undersized at 5-foot-10 and 80 pounds, but he’s got good speed (4.38 in the 40) and picked off 12 passes in his college career.

He never had fewer than two interceptions in any of his four seasons at SC State and was named a first-team AP FCS All-American and the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year last season.