ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rams acquire Troy Hill from Browns for 2023 5th-round pick

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pe13n_0fPFnA2300

The Los Angeles Rams added two cornerbacks early on Saturday: one in the draft and one via trade. Shortly after they selected Decobie Durant in the fourth round, Ian Rapoport reported that they’re acquiring Troy Hill in a trade with the Browns.

Greg Beacham confirmed that the Rams are giving up a fifth-round pick in 2023 to make the deal happen. Hill, of course, spent five years with the Rams from 2016-2020, starting 39 games and playing 70 total in that span.

He pulled down seven interceptions with the Rams but left Los Angeles in free agency last offseason to sign with the Browns. In his one season with the Browns, he played 12 games and made four starts, breaking up one pass.

Last offseason, Hill signed a two-year deal worth $9 million, so this will be the final year of his contract. He’ll become a free agent again in 2023, though the Rams could re-sign him before he hits the market.

He re-joins a secondary that features Jalen Ramsey as one starter at cornerback, and possibly Robert Rochell or David Long Jr. as the nickel.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis: 8 things to know

The Tennessee Titans made a big splash on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they selected Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round. Tennessee moved up to get their man, as the Titans traded pick Nos. 90 and 169 to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the No. 86 pick they used to draft Willis.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Browns, Rams Agree To Cornerback Trade

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been able to make many selections in this year’s draft, but they did just acquire a veteran cornerback. Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams are trading for cornerback Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns. This will mark his second stint with Los Angeles.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
The Spun

Former Cardinals 2nd-Round Pick Could Be Traded Today

With the third day of the NFL Draft finally here, it’s being reported that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella could be on the move. “Among the veterans who could be traded today: AZCardinals WR Andy Isabella,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo announced on Saturday. “The Cards have offered the former second-round pick to a few teams in recent weeks, sources say. Sometimes these things get done on Day 3 of the NFLDraft.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Long Jr.
Person
Ian Rapoport
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nickel#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Gregbeacham
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Browns Taking Martin Emerson

Here is how the NFL world reacted to the news. That’s the first thought that comes to mind. The Browns just extended Denzel Ward, and last year’s first-round draft pick Greg Newsome II is expected to continue his growth in Year 2. Greedy Williams and Troy Hill are...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera calls Sam Howell a ‘home run’ selection

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday and despite slipping in the draft, was considered a steal at that spot. Selected by the Washington Commanders, head coach Ron Rivera was extremely excited to get Howell and even more at the spot they did considering they weren’t necessarily in the market for a quarterback. “Once we got Carson as our starter, we got off the quarterback train for the most part… To have Sam fall to us was something we had to jump on. We had a very good grade on him...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' remaining draft pick order entering Day 3

The Indianapolis Colts made plenty of noise during Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft when they moved around the board and wound up adding four players to the roster. The day started with a trade back from No. 42 overall, adding extra third-round and sixth-round picks but giving up their fourth-rounder to do so. Later in the day, the Colts traded back into the third round with the Denver Broncos, giving up their fifth-rounder and a 2023 third-round pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles looking to add big named prospects to the roster as undrafted free agents

The Eagles entered Thursday night’s NFL draft with 10 picks after acquiring assets via 2021 trades with the Dolphins and Colts (Carson Wentz). Prior to the start of the 2022 selection process, there was speculation that Philadelphia would look to trade up into the top-10 for an impact player. The Eagles ultimately moved from No. 15 overall up to No. 13 overall to select Georgia All-American defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy