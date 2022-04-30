Rams acquire Troy Hill from Browns for 2023 5th-round pick

The Los Angeles Rams added two cornerbacks early on Saturday: one in the draft and one via trade. Shortly after they selected Decobie Durant in the fourth round, Ian Rapoport reported that they’re acquiring Troy Hill in a trade with the Browns.

Greg Beacham confirmed that the Rams are giving up a fifth-round pick in 2023 to make the deal happen. Hill, of course, spent five years with the Rams from 2016-2020, starting 39 games and playing 70 total in that span.

He pulled down seven interceptions with the Rams but left Los Angeles in free agency last offseason to sign with the Browns. In his one season with the Browns, he played 12 games and made four starts, breaking up one pass.

Last offseason, Hill signed a two-year deal worth $9 million, so this will be the final year of his contract. He’ll become a free agent again in 2023, though the Rams could re-sign him before he hits the market.

He re-joins a secondary that features Jalen Ramsey as one starter at cornerback, and possibly Robert Rochell or David Long Jr. as the nickel.