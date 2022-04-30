ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins place SP Bailey Ober on injured list, recall Cole Sands

By TC Zencka
 2 days ago
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober. Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins have placed starter Bailey Ober on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain, per MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park. In a corresponding move, Cole Sands has been recalled from Triple-A to make his major league debut.

Ober has gotten off to a strong start for Minnesota, making four starts and posting a 2.75 ERA/3.56 FIP spanning 19 2/3 innings. He’d lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts before being pulled early due to the injury in his fourth outing.

Sands had an excellent season in Double-A last year, posting a 2.46 ERA in 80 1/3 innings. He hasn’t gotten off to quite that grand of a start in Triple-A, but the sample is small after just 12 2/3 innings. He is the Twins 15th-ranked prospect per Baseball America.

MLB Trade Rumors

