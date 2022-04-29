ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Darian Kinnard drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs

By Cole Parke
Kentucky Kernel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky guard Darian Kinnard heard his name called on Saturday, being drafted No. 145 overall in the fifth round by the Kansas City Chiefs. Kinnard played four years with Kentucky, playing consistent reps on the field, with multiple different quarterbacks behind him. Weighing in at 345 pounds and standing...

Related
NESN

Patriots UDFA Tracker: D’Eriq King Among New England Signees

The 2022 NFL Draft is over, but the New England Patriots aren’t finished assembling their rookie class. The end of Round 7 marked the start of the undrafted free agent signing period, with teams scrambling to sign players who did not hear their names called on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
NFL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Just Drafted A Notable Quarterback

The Miami Dolphins seemingly put everything around Tua Tagovailoa in order for him to succeed next season. But, that didn’t stop the team from adding to its quarterback room via the draft Saturday. With pick No. 247, the Dolphins elected to take Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson in the...
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What draft analysts are saying about Patriots selecting CB Marcus Jones

With the New England Patriots needing to remake their secondary, they selected Marcus Jones from Houston with the 85th overall pick. With J C. Jackson no longer a focal point of the secondary, Jones looks to be part of the equation on that side of the football. Jones was a man of all trades at Houston, and he was the recipient of many accolades, including being an ESPN First-Team All-American.
NFL
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky earns much-needed win over Dayton in Lexington

The Kentucky Wildcats (23-18) crushed the Dayton Flyers (28-12) on Tuesday, April 26 with ease, winning 12-1. After losing a tough series against Vanderbilt the weekend prior, beating the Flyers was just what the Wildcats needed. The game started with sophomore Magdiel Cotto on the mound, his seventh start of...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ball
saturdaytradition.com

Report: New England Patriots release former Nebraska RB

Devine Ozigbo will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. The New England Patriots reportedly released the former Nebraska running back. Ozigbo has been in the league since 2019 when he signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. Later that year, Ozigbo landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2019, he played in 10 games for the Jaguars, recording 9 carries for 27 yards along in Week 17. Ozigbo remained with Jacksonville in 2020, when he appeared in 8 games, only recording a 1-yard carry. Ozigbo was placed on injured reserve during the 2020 season. The Jags waived Ozigbo in 2021, who went back to Saints. Ozigbo made 1 appearance in his second stint with the Saints. After being waived by the Saints again, Ozigbo went back to Jacksonville, spending a few weeks with the Jaguars before being waived again.
NFL

