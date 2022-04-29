Darian Kinnard drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs

Devine Ozigbo will be looking for a new NFL opportunity. The New England Patriots reportedly released the former Nebraska running back. Ozigbo has been in the league since 2019 when he signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent. Later that year, Ozigbo landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2019, he played in 10 games for the Jaguars, recording 9 carries for 27 yards along in Week 17. Ozigbo remained with Jacksonville in 2020, when he appeared in 8 games, only recording a 1-yard carry. Ozigbo was placed on injured reserve during the 2020 season. The Jags waived Ozigbo in 2021, who went back to Saints. Ozigbo made 1 appearance in his second stint with the Saints. After being waived by the Saints again, Ozigbo went back to Jacksonville, spending a few weeks with the Jaguars before being waived again.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO