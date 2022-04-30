ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Three injured in porch collapse at Mifflin Street home

By Kyle Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department crews are responding after a porch collapsed Saturday. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the collapse was reported just before 11:45 a.m....

