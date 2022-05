When I was visiting Thailand for an extended time back in 2019, I had to do a couple of border/visa runs to extend my stay in Thailand. The first was a day trip to Tachileik, Myanmar , the second was a bit longer, a mini-vacation to explore Laos. I took the 2-day slow boat ride down the Mekong River to Luang Prabang and then made my way back to Thailand through Vang Vieng and Vientiane. More of my incredible travel stories through Laos including flooding of bathrooms, ants climbing the walls, bugs, and more bugs will be coming soon. When doing this as a Visa run, there are things every person should know when making this trip over the northern Laos border from Thailand. Here is my experience crossing the border and the latest for Laos Visa requirements.

