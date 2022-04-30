ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Alert Community After Black Bear Spotted Near Harriet Wetherill Park In Plymouth Meeting

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Plymouth Township police are warning residents after a recent black bear sighting. Police say the bear was spotted in the area of Harriet Wetherill Park, located at 2639 Narcissa Road, in Plymouth Meeting.

You are warned not to approach the bear if you come in contact with it.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is setting traps for the bear on Saturday.

They say the bear will not harm anyone as long as you leave it alone.

