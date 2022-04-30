Breaking down the eight NFL draft picks Rams made and how they fit; free agents added

Los Angeles Times' Rams beat writer Gary Klein examines every NFL draft pick by the team:

Logan Bruss — Offensive lineman

6 feet 5, 308 pounds, Wisconsin, Round 3, Pick 104

Notable: Bruss played at Wisconsin, which produced Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein and left guard David Edwards.

Last season: Bruss played a lot at right tackle but also has experience at guard.

Why the Rams drafted him: With the departure of Austin Corbett to the Carolina Panthers, the Rams are in need of a starting right guard. Havenstein and Edwards both played as rookies and the Rams are counting on Bruss to be another "player" from the Wisconsin program.

Decobie Durant — Cornerback

5 feet 10, 180 pounds, South Carolina State, Round 4, Pick 142

Notable: This is the second year in a row the Rams selected a cornerback from an FCS school. Last season, they chose Robert Rochell from Central Arkansas.

Last season: Durant intercepted three passes and broke up 12. He and was voted first-team FCS All-American and the MEAC defensive player of the year.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams needed depth in the secondary in the wake of Darious Williams’ departure as a free agent to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joins a position group that includes cornerback Jalen Ramsey, David Long and Rochell.

Kyren Williams — Running back

5 feet 9, 194 pounds, Notre Dame, Round 5, Pick 164

Notable: The Rams traded two picks to the Las Vegas Raiders to move up and select Williams, who grew up in St. Louis as a Rams fan. He said he dressed up as former Rams running back Steven Jackson for Halloween.

Last season: Williams rushed for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns, and caught 42 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams did not re-sign Sony Michel , so Williams gives the Rams depth behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Quentin Lake — Safety

UCLA safety Quentin Lake (37) celebrates a victory over Louisiana State in September. He gets to stay in Los Angeles as a member of the Rams. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

6 feet 1, 201 pounds, UCLA, Round 6, Pick 211

Notable: Lake, who played at Santa Ana Mater Dei High, is the son of former Pro Bowl defensive back Carnell Lake.

Last season: Lake had three interceptions and broke up six passes.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams wanted more depth in a position group that includes Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess. Rapp and Scott are in the final year of their contracts.

Derion Kendrick — Cornerback

6 feet 1, 194 pounds, Georgia, Round 6, Pick 212

Notable: Kendrick began his career as a receiver at Clemson before switching to cornerback and becoming an All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer. He was removed from the program, reportedly for repeated violations of team rules, and transferred to Georgia before the 2021 season.

Last season: Kendrick intercepted four passes, including two in a College Football Playoff semifinal victory over Michigan.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams apparently can't have enough cornerbacks. On a day when they drafted Decobie Durant and traded for Troy Hill, they added depth to the secondary and special teams.

Daniel Hardy — Defensive end

6 feet 2, 239 pounds, Montana State, Round 7, Pick 235

Notable: Hardy played on a Montana State defense that also featured linebacker Troy Andersen, a second-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons.

Last season: Hardy ranked second in the Football Championship Subdivision with 24½ tackles for losses and 16½ sacks.

Why the Rams drafted him: With the departures of Von Miller and Obo Okoronkwo, the Rams wanted depth opposite Leonard Floyd. Hardy will compete with Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis and Chris Garrett.

Russ Yeast — Safety

5 feet 10, 192 pounds, Kansas State, Round 7, Pick 253

Notable: Yeast began his career at Louisville, where he played with Rams receiver Tutu Atwell, but played his final season at Kansas State and was selected All-Big 12 Conference.

Last season: Yeast intercepted four passes and led the conference with 14 passes defended.

Why the Rams drafted him: Yeast is expected to help augment special teams and provide the Rams with depth at safety along with fellow draftee Quentin Lake.

AJ Arcuri — Offensive line

6 feet 7, 308 pounds, Michigan State, Round 7, Pick 261

Notable: Arcuri played both tackle spots, which could make him a versatile piece behind Joe Noteboom and Rob Havenstein.

Last season: Injuries sidelined Arcuri early in his career but in 2021 he played every game for a Michigan State team that finished 11-2.

Why the Rams drafted him: Offensive line depth was not a pressing issue, but Andrew Whitworth’s retirement created an opportunity for the Rams to develop more linemen.

Free-agent signings

After selecting eight players in the draft last week, the Rams announced Wednesday they had agreed to terms with 17 free agents.

Offensive players: receiver Lance McCutcheon on Montana State, tight ends Roger Carter (Georgia State) and Jamal Pettigrew (McNeese State) and offensive lineman Jack Snyder (San Jose State).

Defensive players: linemen Elijah Garcia (Rice) and Dion Novil (North Texas), linebackers Andrzej Hughes-Murray (Oregon State), Jake Hummel (Iowa State), Brayden Thomas (North Dakota State), Keir Thomas (Florida State) and Benton Whitley (Holy Cross), cornerbacks T.J. Carter (Texas Christian), Caesar Dancy-Williams (Wisconsin) and Duron Lowe (Liberty) and safeties Dan Isom (Washington State) and Jairon McVea (Baylor).

The Rams also signed punter Cameron Dicker.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .