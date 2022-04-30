ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia College celebrates class of 2022

By Allen Wallace
coladaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia College celebrated the class of 2022 on Friday, awarding degrees to 148 graduates. “College is genuinely about discovering yourself and who you are as a person, discovering the type of person you want to become,” said Mikaya Thomas, who represented her classmates as graduation speaker in the ceremony at Columbia...

Black Woman Finally Named Valedictorian 38 Years After High School Snubbed Her

A Black woman has finally been named valedictorian of her Illinois high school 38 years after she was snubbed. Tracey Meares was 17 when she topped her class at Springfield High School in 1984, setting her up to become the school's first Black valedictorian, according to The State Journal-Register. That same year, the school opted to instead honor the top-performing students of the year, forgoing the traditional valedictorian and salutatorian titles.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Independent

13-year-old boy to graduate from University of Minnesota with degree in physics

A 13-year-old boy will soon graduate from university with a bachelor’s degree in physics.Elliott Tanner, from Minnesota, is in his fourth year of school at the University of Minnesota, where he is pursuing a major in physics and a minor in math, according to Fox9.Despite being one of the youngest students at the school, Elliott, who has maintained a 3.78 grade point average, also tutors fellow classmates and participates in undergraduate research, the Associated Press reported.When the 13 year old graduates in May, he told the AP that he plans to pursue a career as a high-energy theoretical physicist and...
COLLEGES
Newberry Observer

Westwood announces retirement

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina Middle School Principal Deedee Westwood has announced her retirement. After 32 years in the School District of Newberry County, Westwood is stepping away from education. A Newberry High School graduate, Westwood graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in political science. She received her teaching certification through Newberry College and began employment with the district at Newberry Junior High School, eventually to be Newberry Middle School. While there, she began as an instructional assistant and then moved into teaching social studies, science, English-language arts and was the cheerleading coach. She made her way up to serve as an assistant principal for curriculum and instruction. In 2008, she was selected as the principal at Mid-Carolina Middle School (MCMS) and has spent the last 14 years in that position.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
