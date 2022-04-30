ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Islamic State Documentary ‘Rojek’ Picked Up by Andana Films Ahead of Hot Docs Screening (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYNku_0fPFfs8z00

Click here to read the full article.

International sales company Andana Films has acquired Islamic State documentary “ Rojek ,” which has its North American premiere in Hot Docs ’ Canadian Spectrum section on Saturday.

The film, which had its world premiere in the International Competition section at Visions du Réel, will have a theatrical release in Canada through Maison 4:3.

In the film, director Zaynê Akyol talks to imprisoned members of the Islamic State, alternating their words with aerial views of the countryside. It is “an unexpected look at a far-reaching current political issue, and a film whose subject matter and rhythm create an impressive cinematic object,” Andana stated.

Mariam Zaidi at Hot Docs said: “The Syrian Democratic Forces, mostly Kurdish, as well as the international coalition, have succeeded in dislodging the Islamic State from their last stronghold and ending their project of establishing a caliphate in Syria. Today, thousands of Islamic State members, along with their wives and children, end up in prisons and camps under the supervision of the Kurds.

“With extraordinary access, we travel through Syria and inside makeshift prisons, where detainees speak candidly about their motivations, experiences and loyalties, offering an incredible range of perspectives on the formation, rise and defeat of the Islamic State.”

The film is produced by Audrey-Ann Dupuis-Pierre and Sylvain Corbeil at Metafilms in Canada.

Akyol’s first feature documentary “Gulîstan, Land of Roses” was screened at Visions du Réel in 2016, as well as in many other festivals, including Locarno, Hot Docs and Dok Leipzig, and was awarded many times including the Doc Alliance Selection Prize at Locarno.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Buzzy Doc Feature ‘Goya, Carriere and the Ghost of Bunuel’ Pounced on by Reservoir Docs (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. José Luis López Linares’ “Goya, Carrière and the Ghost of Buñuel,” a portrait of French film great Jean-Claude Carrière, captured breaking down the paintings and personality of painter Francisco de Goya, has been acquired for international sales by Reservoir Docs. In its earliest sales, the doc feature has closed the two biggest markets in Europe with reputed distributors, licensing France to Epicentre and Germany and Austria to Weltkino. Syldavia Cinema will distribute in Spain, Version Digital in Italy and Outsider Films in Portugal.   Launched in 2020 by Anais Clanet, Reservoir Docs will bring the...
MOVIES
Variety

China Box Office Gets May Day Bounce, But Lockdowns Drag on Releases

Click here to read the full article. Theatrical box office in mainland China enjoyed a weekend bounce over the May Day holiday and a new market leader, despite a shortage of fresh titles and mounting cinema closures. Romantic comedy “Stay With Me” was the top-scoring new release title with $8.4 million (RMB55.4 million), according to data from Artisan Gateway, a consultancy and research firm. The film about long distance relationships, distributed by Enlight Pictures, deposed “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which had held the top spot for three previous weekends. U.S. animation “The Bad Guys,” a major hit overseas, opened...
WORLD
Variety

How Kate Mara and Famous Pals Inspired a Filmmaker to Finish His Documentary About a Battle Against Big Pork

Click here to read the full article. Two years ago, Kate Mara watched a rough cut of “The Smell of Money” – a documentary about Elsie Herring’s decades-long fight to stop a multibillion-dollar corporate hog farm from spraying animal waste on her family’s land in North Carolina – and signed on to become an executive producer alongside David Lowery. Directed by Shawn Bannon, “The Smell of Money” examines not only how and why hog waste is killing innocent people, but also environmental racism, corporate malfeasance and global warming. The docu follows Herring and other residents as they wade through a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Kate Mara
Variety

Peacock Will Get Bravo Shows Next-Day, NBCU Streamer Inks Lionsgate Movie Output Deal

Click here to read the full article. Peacock will be the first streaming service to offer access to Bravo shows the day after they air, in a new bit of corporate-sibling synergy at NBCUniversal. For the first time on any streaming-only platform, new episodes of all Bravo shows will be available day-after-air to Peacock’s premium subscribers. The streamer also announced a multiyear movie output deal with Lionsgate, with titles to hit Peacock starting in 2024. The news came as part of Peacock’s 2022 Newfront presentation Monday in New York for marketers. “We are thrilled Peacock is becoming the streaming home of Bravo,...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Islamic State#Andana Films#North American#Hot Docs#Canadian Spectrum#Visions Du R El#Kurdish#Kurds#Metafilms
Deadline

‘Life Below Zero’ Star Sue Aikens And Producers Talk Shooting In Frigid, Remote Alaska – Contenders TV: Docs + Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. Life Below Zero has been entertaining viewers on National Geographic for an astounding 17 seasons so far. One of the main reasons for the popularity of the documentary series is primary subject Sue Aikens, who lives by herself in a remote area of Alaska, almost 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle. The 58-year-old grandmother possesses a remarkable capacity to put her experience into words. Contenders TV Docs + Unscripted — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “Every day I get up and I look in that mirror. I review what I did the day before, and if I...
ALASKA STATE
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘I Don’t Want To Drink Your Blood Anymore’, ‘Forgive Me Father’, ‘Abigail’, ‘Condition Of Return’, ‘Bellmount’ And ‘Rabbit Hole’ Set Casts; Acquisitions By Grindstone, MarVista, Freestyle, More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Miki Ishikawa (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier), Sierra McCormick (American Horror Stories) and Nick Sagar (The Princess Switch) have signed on to star in the indie horror-drama, I Don’t Want to Drink Your Blood Anymore, from writer-director Andrew Sullivan (Bokeh). The film follows Eiko (Ishikawa), a Japanese American teenage vampire, suffering from agoraphobia, caused by the trauma from the night her family was murdered and she was turned. Unable and unwilling to leave her family’s home, she not only loses track of time, but time itself. Eiko spends most of her years...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Junior Announces New Original Series; Casting of John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown

Click here to read the full article. John Stamos has been cast as the voice of Iron Man in Disney Junior’s “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” while the preschool network has also added Lou Diamond Phillips and Yvette Nicole Brown to the vocal cast of “Firebuds” and Justina Machado, Bobby Moynihan, Eric Bauza and Kari Wahlgren have joined “Pupstruction.” The announcements were made Friday by Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis, who revealed a slate of content for Disney Junior over the next two years, including new and original series, shorts, returning franchises and casting news. The announcement was made...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix announces return of one of its most underrated shows

Netflix has announced the return of Love, Death & Robots, with season 3 coming to the streamer on May 20. The new season will consist of eight episodes, just like season 2. Season 1 was longer than both subsequent seasons combined, with 18 episodes. Each episode in the anthology series is directed by someone different, with a different animation studio at the helm. The voice cast changes for each episode, too, with previous actors with roles in the show including Nolan North, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John DiMaggio, and Michael B. Jordan.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
CinemaBlend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On April 25, 2022

Looks like the most popular things on the minds of most Netflix subscribers right now are the cutthroat, dog-eat-dog worlds of retail and real estate. At least, that is what we can infer from the most trending titles on the streaming platform today. Let’s take a look at the 10 titles on each list of Netflix’s top movies and TV shows for Monday, April 25, 2022.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘The Northman’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will ‘The Northman’ Be Streaming?

Travel back in time to Scandanavia in the 9th century with The Northman, the new Robert Eggers epic opening in theaters this weekend. Based on the legend of Amleth, which is the main inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet, The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård as a Viking warrior prince in the year 895. When his father, the king (played by Ethan Hawke) is injured in battle, Prince Amleth is given responsibilities and becomes a target for those seeking power. Lots of gritty surviving and bloody fighting ensues.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
52K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy