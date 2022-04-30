Instant analysis of Chiefs selecting Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams at pick No. 135

The Kansas City Chiefs used pick No. 135 to select Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams, one of the top HBCU prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Chiefs had a big presence at the HBCU combine, the HBCU Legacy Bowl and made it a point to really dive into these prospects this year. They were able to see Williams at both the Senior Bowl and 2022 NFL Scouting Combine as well.

He was a standout at the Senior Bowl, working against competition that was much greater than that he faced at Fayetteville State. That’s something that likely stood out to Kansas City.

Even with the team selecting a player like Trent McDuffie in the first round, this team still was lacking in size in the cornerback department. At 6-3 and 195 pounds, Williams definitely brings good size. Of the remaining cornerbacks in this class, Williams has perhaps the best ball skills of any with five career interceptions and nearly a dozen passes defended.

It feels like Williams is a player who could take the Charvarius Ward route for Kansas City. He’ll start off working on special teams as a sixth cornerback as he learns the defense and gets acclimated to an NFL weight program. He could be playing significant snaps for the Chiefs by the season’s end.