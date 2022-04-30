ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs trade up with Seahawks for Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard at pick No. 145

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have traded up with the Seattle Seahawks to pick No. 145. The Seahawks will receive picks No. 158 and No. 233 in return.

With the 145th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select, Kentucky OT Darian Kinnard.

Kinnard (6-5, 345 pounds) is one of the best run-blocking tackles in this draft class. He plays with an edge, using his massive frame to engulf defenders. Some would describe him as a “mauler” in the run game because he has a penchant for literally tossing guys around.

