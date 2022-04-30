ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs select Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams at pick No. 135

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjlmI_0fPFfAkN00

With the 135th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams.

Williams (6-3, 195 pounds) is one of the top HBCU prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. He started nine games in 2021, earning First-Team All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors. He posted 31 total tackles, three interceptions, six passes defended and one touchdown.

At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Williams impressed with his numbers, posting a 4.53s 40-yard dash. He’s a developmental prospect at the cornerback position, but he could be ready to contribute sooner than later.

Find out more about Williams from his NFL.com draft profile.

