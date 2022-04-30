Chiefs select Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams at pick No. 135
With the 135th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select Fayetteville State CB Joshua Williams.
Williams (6-3, 195 pounds) is one of the top HBCU prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. He started nine games in 2021, earning First-Team All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors. He posted 31 total tackles, three interceptions, six passes defended and one touchdown.
At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, Williams impressed with his numbers, posting a 4.53s 40-yard dash. He’s a developmental prospect at the cornerback position, but he could be ready to contribute sooner than later.
Find out more about Williams from his NFL.com draft profile.
Comments / 0