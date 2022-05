Get acquainted with the “Voices of the Past” while listening to the voices of today at Wunderlich Farm’s latest exhibit. This new exhibit, which features the original writings of our very own Klein ISD students with treasured Klein founding family artifacts as direct inspiration, is currently open to visitors and will run through the summer. The “Voices of the Past” exhibit is located at Wunderlich Farm (18218 Theiss Mail Rte Rd. Spring, TX 77379) and is open the last Saturday of each month.

