ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Jets conclude NFL Draft by adding depth for the trenches: OT Max Mitchell, DE Micheal Clemons

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

The Jets concluded their draft early Saturday afternoon by adding depth for the trenches with both fourth-round picks.

With the No. 111 overall pick Gang Green selected Louisiana offensive tackle Max Mitchell and then at No. 117 they snagged Texas A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons.

Mitchell and Clemons will add to already deep, talented units.

Michell is a 6-5 300-pounder with athleticism and solid technique. He should provide depth behind the starting tackles of Mekhi Becton and George Fant.

“I’m versatile, I’m tough and I’m athletic. And I’m resilient. I don’t quit. I know I’m a hard worker,” Mitchell said. “I’m here to contend. I’m ready to go.”

On the defensive side, Clemons views himself as a disruptive player.

“I’m physical, I use my speed to power a lot in my game,” Clemons said. “I play violently and play relentlessly to the football.”

GM Joe Douglas viewed Clemons as a Day 2 talent as the 6-5, 270-pounder finished with 12 sacks in his career. Clemons slipped in the draft because he had off-the-field issues during his time in college.

Last season, Clemons was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and driving with an invalid license on Aug. 26. As a result, Texas A&M suspended him for one game.

He was also nabbed for driving with an invalid license on May 18.

Douglas felt those issues were in the past and felt confident selecting Clemons.

“We were aware of some of those issues going into this process. Part of our process is getting together with the player, having a security meeting regarding every player in the draft,” Douglas said. “Felt felt comfortable about adding him to the organization and feel good about him and not making those similar mistakes moving forward.”

Clemons believes those incidents don’t reflect who he is as a player.

“When you look at my character, that was a one-time incident,” Clemons said. “Things like that didn’t happen over the course of my life. I’ve been in trouble with the law once. That’s not who I am, that’s not who my character shows. It’s in the past now. I’ve learned from it and moved forward.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Jets' biggest losers following the 2022 NFL draft

An influx of rookie talent is good for the Jets as a team, but a few members of Gang Green shouldn’t be thrilled about the new kids on the block. The Jets added a handful of impact players in the 2022 NFL draft. The expectation is that more than a few of them will start and/or earn serious snaps early in their careers. That’s bad news for a few of New York’s incumbents.
NFL
Daily News

Joe Schoen eyeing James Bradberry resolution after 11-pick NFL Draft

Giants GM Joe Schoen was aware on Saturday after completing his first NFL Draft that he needs to resolve this standoff with veteran corner James Bradberry. “We’re gonna work on that,” Schoen said. “We’ve had some conversations. I’ve talked to his representatives. So we’ll see where that goes. I don’t have a definitive answer on that right now, but we’re working towards some contingency plans.” ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily News

Giants 2022 NFL Draft Day 3 Tracker: Big Blue selects TE Daniel Bellinger, S Dane Belton in fourth round

The Giants held six picks on the third and final day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Here is a running tally of their selections that will updated throughout the day: Fourth round, pick No. 112: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State The 6-4, 253-pound tight end caught 68 passes for 771 yards and five TDs in four seasons for the Aztecs. He played in a run-heavy offense. He’s viewed as a ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
Louisiana State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
Yardbarker

Ex-Jets Scout Praises Joe Douglas For New York's 2022 NFL Draft Class

As a former scout with the Jets, I want to congratulate New York for hitting the laces off the ball in this weekend’s NFL Draft. General manager Joe Douglas followed the course of action I have been writing about for months: get more weapons offensively and get better at defending the pass.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft Grades

Cleveland Browns went into the 2022 NFL Draft with seven draft picks, the team came out of the draft with nine selections. Andrew Berry flipped a second-round pick for additional picks, which paved the way for how Cleveland would attack the draft. It is safe to say Berry and co....
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Jets take Jeremy Ruckert with 101st pick

The Jets didn’t need another tight end, but they spent a third-round pick on one anyway. New York used the 101st pick of the 2022 NFL draft on Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert. He will reunite with WR Garrett Wilson, one of Gang Green’s first-round picks. Ruckert will also compete for targets alongside C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, whom the Jets signed in free agency this offseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#The Jets#American Football#Gang Green#Texas A M#Gm
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from the Jets drafting Breece Hall

The Jets traded up two picks to get Zach Wilson another weapon early in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, selecting Iowa State running back Breece Hall on Friday. Hall was the consensus top running back in this year’s draft after rushing for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 302 yards and three scores during his final season at Iowa State. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Hall instantly bolsters New York’s running back depth, which is now an undisputed strength.
AMES, IA
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy