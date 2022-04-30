ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Jackson Is Typically Boho-Chic in Sheer Lace Dress & Soaring Tan Platforms at Hilton Family Art Show

By Amina Ayoud
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vvH1_0fPFc14800

Paris Jackson arrived on the blue carpet in her usual bohemian-chic style in support of the Hilton family’s art show at Casa Del Sol on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The star wore a blue lacy dress with shoulder straps to the big event. Jackson wore a tan bralette underneath the dress to provide extra coverage, while amping up the layers. The dress featured lacy tiers that added volume. The top half is see-through while the bottom half is opaque thanks to all the voluminous layers.

Jackson accessorized with beaded colorful necklaces and stacked bracelets, along with chunky gold rings. The daughter of Michael Jackson continued to accessorize with a couple of ankle bracelets in turquoise and silver just above her shoes, and she finished the look out strong with gold hoops. The maximalism is truly a key trait of boho style. The texture of the lace, as well as the layering details, made for a standout red carpet style statement.

The bohemian inspiration continued down to her footwear, strapping on tan suede platforms with an open toe. The shoes fastened around the ankles for additional security. The platform size made Jackson teeter above her normal height as any good platform would do. The toe had a crisscross detail laying on the top of the foot, tying in a knot.

Jackson’s personal style seems to be a mix of grunge with references to certain fashion eras. Her style, as well as her attitude, are truly what makes her so cool .

Style these platform sandal heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klmkx_0fPFc14800
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Klein Pump, $70 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ofp0D_0fPFc14800
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Disco Platform Sandal, $495 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ylom1_0fPFc14800
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Madden Girl Omega Two-Piece Platform Dress Sandals, $48.30 (was $69) .

Comments / 37

Joseph Moales
1d ago

Paris Jackson You are Beautiful love you 💐💐💐💐💐💋💋💋💋💋💋🙏 God bless you 💖💖💖💖💖😎

Reply
8
pepe lepew
21h ago

If she is Michael Jackson’s daughter I need to go back to school and take more genetics classes

Reply(1)
5
