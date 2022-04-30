Dove Cameron Wore Flamingo-Heeled Sandals On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Click here to read the full article.

Dove Cameron made an appearance on this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where she served up a playful look complete with dyed pigtails and pink sandals featuring heels made to look like flamingos.

The 26-year-old “Boyfriend” singer wore a purple mini dress designed with a flouncy skirt and long sleeves with puffed shoulders and a cinched waist. She also donned black sheer stockings and Sophia Webster’s ‘Flo’ Flamingo sandal in light pink, which boasts a strappy toe and a metallic leather finish. The whimsical style is also available in white, gold, black, and rainbow.

British shoe and accessories designer, Sophia Webster, who launched her eponymous footwear line in 2012, is known for her fanciful creations that often include butterflies, hearts and crystals Prior to creating her own brand, Webster worked as a design assistant to Nicholas Kirkwood .

The designer took to Instagram last night to share Cameron’s look, as well as a clip of the former Disney Channel star’s appearance on the beloved show. “#SpottedInSophias the beautiful & inspiring @dovecameron kept it real on @rupaulsdragrace in our ‘Flo’ Flamingo sandals… 💖🦩✨,” she captioned the post.

In an interview with FN, Cameron once revealed that you will never catch her wearing stilettos at the airport and that she generally prefers platform pumps. “Honestly, I’m just one of those people that likes to be unhappy about everything because I hate heels, but I also hate not wearing heels. I think I prefer a really, really fat platform — like you’re wearing Kleenex boxes for shoes, like monster shoes,” she shared.

Get Dove Cameron’s shoe look for yourself.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Sophia Webster ‘Flo’ Metallic Flamingo Heel Sandals, $550; neimanmarcus.com