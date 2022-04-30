ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Dove Cameron Wore Flamingo-Heeled Sandals On ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBqey_0fPFbwoj00

Click here to read the full article.

Dove Cameron made an appearance on this season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” where she served up a playful look complete with dyed pigtails and pink sandals featuring heels made to look like flamingos.

The 26-year-old “Boyfriend” singer wore a purple mini dress designed with a flouncy skirt and long sleeves with puffed shoulders and a cinched waist. She also donned black sheer stockings and Sophia Webster’s ‘Flo’ Flamingo sandal in light pink, which boasts a strappy toe and a metallic leather finish. The whimsical style is also available in white, gold, black, and rainbow.

British shoe and accessories designer, Sophia Webster, who launched her eponymous footwear line in 2012, is known for her fanciful creations that often include butterflies, hearts and crystals Prior to creating her own brand, Webster worked as a design assistant to Nicholas Kirkwood .

The designer took to Instagram last night to share Cameron’s look, as well as a clip of the former Disney Channel star’s appearance on the beloved show. “#SpottedInSophias the beautiful & inspiring @dovecameron kept it real on @rupaulsdragrace in our ‘Flo’ Flamingo sandals… 💖🦩✨,” she captioned the post.

In an interview with FN, Cameron once revealed that you will never catch her wearing stilettos at the airport and that she generally prefers platform pumps. “Honestly, I’m just one of those people that likes to be unhappy about everything because I hate heels, but I also hate not wearing heels. I think I prefer a really, really fat platform — like you’re wearing Kleenex boxes for shoes, like monster shoes,” she shared.

Get Dove Cameron’s shoe look for yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIWeQ_0fPFbwoj00
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Sophia Webster ‘Flo’ Metallic Flamingo Heel Sandals, $550; neimanmarcus.com

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Upgrades Canadian Tuxedo With Green Pointy Pumps for ‘Ellen DeGeneres’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Michelle Obama was casually chic as she appeared yesterday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The former first lady kicked back with Ellen DeGeneres for one of their final times together as the sensational talk show wraps up its final season. The duo caught up on life and chatted about her daughters Malia and Sasha Obama moving into adulthood, Barack Obama’s Presidential Center and the moment DeGeneres received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  View...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Sophia Webster
Person
Rupaul
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Jessica Simpson
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flamingo#Drag Race#Platform Sandals#British#Disney Channel#Dovecameron#Rupaulsdragrace#Fn
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Paulina Gretzky Changes Into Plunging Silk Cowl Neck Dress For Wedding Reception: Photos

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married. The couple tied the knot at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee on April 24 and Paulina looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of different gowns. One of our favorite dresses was her custom Vera Wang silk dress for the reception, which you can see in the second slide from a slideshow posted by a wedding guest.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Paulina Gretzky’s Wedding Dress: She Rocks Sheer, Hand-Beaded Gown For Nuptials

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married! The model, 33, and professional golfer, 37, tied the knot on April 23, and two days later, Paulina shared the first photo of her wedding dress, which you can see here. Paulina wore Vera Wang for her nuptials, choosing “a custom light ivory diaphanous hand beaded crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back.” Her blonde hair was styled in long, cascading curls for the big day.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Holds Court in Pointy Pumps & Leather Pants for Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blac Chyna puts a modern spin on the classic black and white color scheme. The “Rob & Chyna” star was spotted leaving a courthouse in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing an ensemble that connotes that she means business. For the outfit, Chyna wore a white sweater that had a cream-colored billowing neck roll. The piece also had contrasting knit patterns and a structured finish towards the bottom. On the lower half, she went with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez's Super-Short Crop Top Is Unimaginably Cool—But How Does She Dance In It?!

Whether she’s performing in sky-high heels or skin-baring dresses, nothing stops the incomparable JLo from putting on a show in style. When thinking of our favorite recent outfits from her, one definitely comes to mind. The “On the Floor” hitmaker, 52, posted a video to her Instagram account last month and she rocked a trendy, loose-fitting cropped sweatshirt top that she was seen dancing in. The yellow item was designed by sustainable athletic wear brand Niyama Sol, specifically the ‘Crop Sweatshirt in Chartre Use.’
THEATER & DANCE
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy