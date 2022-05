FIRTH – Everyone who has watched the Firth Cougars play baseball knew that this team was going to be something special this season. On Saturday, they proved just how special that they can be as they completed a perfect run through the Nuclear Conference with a 10-0 win over Salmon. The win gave the Cougars a perfect 8-0 season in league play and guarantees them the top seed in the upcoming District 6 2A, Nuclear Conference Tournament which will begin within a week or so and also displayed the kind of pitching and hitting this team has.

FIRTH, ID ・ 11 HOURS AGO