Yavapai County, AZ

Yavapai judge finds flaws in attorney general's proposed election manual changes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, A Yavapai County judge said a lawsuit brought by Attorney General Mark Brnovich concerning the state’s Election Procedures Manual is flawed. Judge John Napper said the...

AZFamily

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel dies from ‘health complications,’ family says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel died Saturday morning from “health complications,” according to a family spokesperson. She was 45. “This May we would have celebrated 20 years of marriage. My family and I are utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. We are so very proud to call Allister wife and mom,” said her husband, David DeNitto. “We are asking that the press and the public honor her, her legacy, and our family by respecting our privacy at this difficult time,” he concluded. Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly announced. Adel is survived by her husband and two children. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.
AZFamily

A.G. candidate calls on Brnovich to resign following details exposed during investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes called for the resignation of current A.G. Mark Brnovich and the state’s Auditor General to open an investigation following details exposed in an Arizona’s Family Investigation. The investigation found that Brnovich’s office has increasingly diverted funds earmarked for consumer protection to pay for legal battles that have nothing to do with consumer fraud.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Katie Hobbs
Doug Ducey
Washington Examiner

House Democrat apologizes to Mayorkas for 'breathtakingly xenophobic' GOP attacks

Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar apologized to the head of the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday over "breathtakingly xenophobic" attacks against him and his family by Republican lawmakers. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban American, had been grilled by GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Republicans are fine with blocking Covid funding to keep a racist policy

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress have viewed the public health measures taken to stop the disease’s spread with suspicion if not outright scorn. In response, we’ve seen the GOP’s members rally against vaccine mandates, scoff at the idea of mask wearing and at times even question the virus’s lethality.
CONGRESS & COURTS

