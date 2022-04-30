Yavapai judge finds flaws in attorney general's proposed election manual changes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel died Saturday morning from “health complications,” according to a family spokesperson. She was 45. “This May we would have celebrated 20 years of marriage. My family and I are utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. We are so very proud to call Allister wife and mom,” said her husband, David DeNitto. “We are asking that the press and the public honor her, her legacy, and our family by respecting our privacy at this difficult time,” he concluded. Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly announced. Adel is survived by her husband and two children. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes called for the resignation of current A.G. Mark Brnovich and the state’s Auditor General to open an investigation following details exposed in an Arizona’s Family Investigation. The investigation found that Brnovich’s office has increasingly diverted funds earmarked for consumer protection to pay for legal battles that have nothing to do with consumer fraud.
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) says he will vote for the Republican nominee in 2024 but "it's a long time between now and then" to decide whether he would support former President Trump as the nominee. April 24, 2022.
A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from winding down a Trump-era policy that quickly expels immigrants at the border and blocks them from accessing the US asylum system. The temporary restraining order, which stops the administration from implementing a gradual ending of the policy known as Title...
Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar apologized to the head of the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday over "breathtakingly xenophobic" attacks against him and his family by Republican lawmakers. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban American, had been grilled by GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee over...
PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona last week in a hearing with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas criticized the Biden administration’s plan to handle an expected increase of migrants at the southern border as a potential end to a public health ban on asylum seekers nears.
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday, May 2, in honor of Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day. “Arizona’s peace officers fight to protect our communities every day – some have done so and given the...
Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress have viewed the public health measures taken to stop the disease’s spread with suspicion if not outright scorn. In response, we’ve seen the GOP’s members rally against vaccine mandates, scoff at the idea of mask wearing and at times even question the virus’s lethality.
