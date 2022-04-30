ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ed's Driveway: Ford F-150 Tremor

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a good day for a...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Report: Ford's Next Electric Pickup Truck Will Have More Range, Active Aero

The Ford F-150 Lightning recently entered series production, while the company prepares now for another all-electric pickup truck. We already know that a new model will be produced at the Blue Oval City plant in Tennessee (currently under construction) in a few years, but there are no details. In the recent InsideEVs podcast (34:44), Miss GoElectric revealed intriguing hints that were shared by Ford CEO Jim Farley in a short chat after the production launch event.
TENNESSEE STATE
InsideHook

Turns Out a Ford F-150 Can Handle an Epic Jump Better Than Its Driver

Have you ever watched a movie with great driving scenes — maybe Drive or Bullitt, maybe one of the Fast & Furious films — and thought, “damn, those stunts look cool”? Perhaps you’ve even been tempted to take one of them through the paces of a death-defying stunt. A word of advice: maybe don’t? Even trained stunt drivers can encounter tragic ends while going about their jobs.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Tremor#Vehicles#Cbs 2
fordauthority.com

Another 2024 Ford Mustang Image Has Leaked, Potentially Shows Off GT

Just yesterday, Ford Authority shared a photo of the 2024 Ford Mustang front end completely uncovered, which gave us our very first look at the next-generation S650 model from that angle. However, that particular model is likely a base version of the new pony car, as we can tell by the wheels and overall lack of sportiness. Now, a new leak shows off what may be the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, and it’s quite a bit more dramatic than the previously-spied car.
CARS
Motorious

1964 Chevy Impala SS Is Being Offered At No Reserve

This true SS Impala offers elegant style. The Chevrolet Impala seems to have been around for ions, and despite a couple of hiatuses, GM still produces a current Impala model to this day. While the car may not have been around for ions, per se, but it has been around for quite a few decades considering that 1958 was its very first model year. Let's talk about the 1964 model year, the last model of the third-generation as well as the final year to sit atop GM's X-Frame. Being offered by OK Classics Auction is this example of a true SS 1964 Chevy Impala.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

Dealer Selling Three Almost-New C4 Corvette ZR-1 Coupes

The C4 Corvette ZR-1 was an epic thing to behold, mating impressive performance and technology to create a true American supercar. Now, one dealer has three like-new examples up for grabs. The story of the C4 Corvette ZR-1 starts in the ‘80s after GM acquired Group Lotus. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gmauthority.com

Rare 2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum With Blackwing Engine And Super Cruise For Sale

A rare 2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum with the optional Blackwing V8 engine has appeared for sale at a GM dealership in Florida. This appealing full-size luxury sedan is one of a small number of 2019 model-year Cadillac CT6 Platinum models that left the GM Detroit-Hamtramck plant equipped with the optional twin-turbocharged 4.2L V8 LTA engine. This dual overhead camshaft eight-cylinder was factory rated at 500 horsepower and 574 pound-feet of torque in the CT6 Platinum, sending power to all four wheels via a GM 10-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel drive system. This motor came standard in the 2019 and 2020 model-year Cadillac CT6-V, as well, producing 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque in that application.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1000-HP Ford Galaxie Shows No Mercy

Under the sleek exterior of this slammed Ford Galaxie is an assemblage of parts that give it some major moving power. Wicked stance, wide Mickey Thompson rubbers wrapped around massive 20×15 American Legend wheels, and a roll cage jump out to onlookers as a warning that this Galaxie is no ordinary full-size Ford from the ‘60s. Built by the guys at Bones Fab, this monster was profiled on AutotopiaLA, and it's the thing (street) dreams are made of – with tons of power at its dispose. No one is safe.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang To Launch With Carryover Engines: Exclusive

The 2024 Ford Mustang is expected to represent the first model year of the S650 generation, an era that may possibly introduce some revolutionary changes into the pony car lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, it appears the cabin is slated to receive a substantial redesign that may end up being quite radical, as the Mustang has featured a relatively traditional center stack for many years. That said, it will remain similar to its predecessors in other areas though, as the lineup isn’t adopting any type of all-wheel drive setup whatsoever. On a similar note, sources have now explained to Ford Authority that the upcoming model isn’t expected to switch things up on the powertrain front either, as the muscle car will launch with carryover engines, namely the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote.
CARS
CBS New York

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy