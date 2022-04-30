ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 35th Spanish league title after its reserve squad comfortably defeated Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added a goal each to give Madrid its second league...

www.foxsports.com

BBC

AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina: Goalkeeping howler helps Milan's title bid

AC Milan moved two points clear at the top of Serie A after a late goalkeeping howler gifted them a win against Fiorentina at San Siro. Rafael Leao took advantage of an error from keeper Pietro Terracciano to fire in a low effort that kept Milan in the driving seat for their first league title since 2011.
UEFA
BBC

Scott Parker: Bournemouth boss to savour promotion to Premier League

Boss Scott Parker says he will savour the feeling of Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League, achieved with a game to spare after their victory against Nottingham Forest. Forest's hopes of challenging the Cherries for second place were ended with Kieffer Moore's late winner. It means Bournemouth and Parker avoid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

AC Milan on track to win Serie A after goalkeeping blunder

ROME (AP) — Goalkeeping blunders continue to make a major impact on the Serie A title race. Following inexcusable errors by Inter Milan’s and Napoli’s goalkeepers in recent matches, AC Milan was the beneficiary of a massive mistake by Fiorentina’s ’keeper in the final 10 minutes of a 1-0 win Sunday that kept the Rossoneri on track for their first Italian league title in more than a decade.
SOCCER
BBC

Everton 1-0 Chelsea: 'Pickford's saves have kept their dreams alive'

With an unbroken run in England's top flight stretching back to 1954, Everton aren't about to give up their status among the elite without a fight. Their critical 1-0 win over Chelsea was a full-blooded football spectacle, with fireworks and smoke bombs playing cameo roles. But aside from Richarlison's winner,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leicester City Women 0-0 Reading Women: Match Report

Reading Women go into the last match of the season (Manchester City, SCL Stadium Sunday May 8 midday kick-off) with three points and three draws in their last nine WSL matches after today’s match, away to Leicester City, finished goalless. There was only change for both sides in their...
SPORTS
SB Nation

FA WSL Recap: Everton Women 2-2 Tottenham | Toffees steal a point

On a night that started with an early goal, Everton gave the fans something to cheer about in its final home fixture, playing a 2-2 draw against Tottenham. Lucy Graham, who captained the Toffees Sunday night, opened the affair in fine fashion, narrowly missing the net for the opening tally in the second minute. But after Graham failed to convert in front of net, Tottenham wingback Asmita Ale put the visitors up after just five minutes.
SPORTS
theScore

Report: Barcelona focusing on signing Lewandowski this summer

Barcelona are prepared to offer Robert Lewandowski a two-year deal with an option for a third in the hopes of acquiring the decorated striker from Bayern Munich this summer, The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano reports. Lewandowski said he has a meeting scheduled with Bayern to discuss his future at the club.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (3-4) Manchester City will look to fend off another Real Madrid comeback to return to the Champions League final and keep alive its hopes of winning the competition for the first time. City won the first leg of the semifinals 4-3 in a wild match at Etihad Stadium last week. Madrid is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won its 13th European Cup title. Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn't been a problem for Madrid, which has 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions. City should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured. City also eliminated Madrid in 2020, though that was at the last-16 stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE

