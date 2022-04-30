ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Artist Formerly Known As Guapdad 4000 Reintroduces Himself With New Video For “Black Iverson”

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 2 days ago

Source: Guap / Black Iverson

Guapdad 4000 is no more, it’s just simply Guap, and we get reintroduced to the rapper in his latest visual for his song “Black Iverson,” not to be confused with “white rapper” Post Malone’s “White Iverson.

Guap’s “Black Iverson” was first introduced to the world via NBA 2K’s unique collaboration with COLORSxSTUDIOS as part of a curated COLORS soundtrack and a unique in-game NBA 2K performance and a live performance of the song.

Now, Guap is introducing his new name to the world and is using the K.Fisha-produced single “Black Iverson” that lives on his forthcoming project Handsome as his relaunching pad with a new Chris Simmons-directed visual for the single. The song obviously references basketball Hall-of-Famer and NBA legend Allen Iverson and is “more reflective and in love with the process.”

Describing the track, Guap says, “Black Iverson’ is a song reflecting on my journey from start till now.”

As for what’s going on in the visual, we see the Bay Area artist with his signature durag cape riding around his hometown, blowing down the finest herb, provided by former NBA player turned legal marijuana entrepreneur Al Harrington’s cannabis company, Viola . Of course, he is joined by some eye candy.

You can watch Guaps new visual for “Black Iverson” that didn’t require that much practice below.

Photo: Guap / Black Iverson

