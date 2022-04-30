ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, TX

Police: Suspect ‘brandished a revolver’ during truck stop robbery in Crockett

By Michael Fowler
 2 days ago

CROCKETT, Texas ( KETK ) — The Crockett Police Department is currently seeking information on a suspect that allegedly committed armed robbery at a truck stop.

The robbery occurred early Saturday morning at around 3:45 a.m. at an Xpress Truck Stop on 1409 E Loop 304, according to police. The suspect was described as possibly male and reportedly brandished a revolver towards the cashier before grabbing cash from the register and cigarettes from the counter.

Police said that the suspect then fled on foot possibly in the direction of East Bowie Avenue.

Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Crockett Police Department at 936-544-2862 or by email at crockettpd@crocketttexas.org.

