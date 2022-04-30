ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears GM Ryan Poles was emotional making first draft pick: 'You're changing their life'

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhGJ4_0fPFYlSL00

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- First-year Bears general manager Ryan Poles cut his teeth for 13 years with the Chiefs’ scouting department before earning his chance to lead an organization. It was a journey he cherishes.

On Friday night, Poles made his first ever draft selection as a general manager when the Bears picked Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon at No. 39 overall in the second round. The 36-year-old Poles later explained that he felt the emotions while making the phone call to Gordon to inform him of the selection. That was also clear from a video from the Bears’ draft room that showed Poles fighting back tears as he called Gordon.

“It was a really cool moment,” Poles said. “Kind of got choked up, I’m not going to lie. Just because, one, it’s like that first step. I got a lot of really cool text messages and all that. But also, the impact. When you call a kid and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to bring you to the organization,’ obviously there’s a financial part of that too. You understand.

“You’re changing their life. And then you start to wonder how it’s going to take off. How high? Will they hit their ceiling? I don’t know, but it’s a cool moment to hire someone like that, you know? It’s a really cool moment.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears pick of Jaquan Brisker met with some confusion

With their second pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears again picked a defensive player. After drafting Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick, the Bears selected Jaquan Brisker, a safety out of Penn State, with their second. While Brisker is a talented player and arguable a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Bears#The Emotions#American Football#Chiefs
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fleece the Packers and Get Their Guy

What a night for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Vikings fleece the Packers, but they did so and still got their guy. While the trade with the Packers is controversial, drafting Andrew Booth Jr. certainly is not. Andrew Booth Jr. was one of my top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Colts' draft pick trade with Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts traded their second-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings while adding an extra pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. This now gives the Colts three selections on Day 2 of the draft. While there were some intriguing prospects on the board like wide receiver Skyy Moore, the Colts got very strong value in terms of draft picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Chicago Bears' 2022 draft class

CB Kyler Gordon (Round 2, 39th overall) Breakdown: Gordon is a versatile cornerback, having played both slot and outside corner for the Huskies. Gordon is a lockdown corner, not allowing a touchdown in 722 coverage snaps at Washington. Gordon was underrated, playing in the shadow of former teammate and 2022 21st overall pick Trent McDuffie. But Gordon was a borderline first-round pick, given his production and tremendous athleticism. In addition, Gordon can also make an impact as a blitzer off the edge. — Nate Atkins.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Draft Wide Receiver Velus Jones in Third Round

Bears draft WR Velus Jones in third round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the No. 71 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bears finally got their wide receiver: Velus Jones. Jones spent the beginning of his college career at USC, then transferred to Tennessee in 2020. Over...
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy