Bears GM Ryan Poles was emotional making first draft pick: 'You're changing their life'

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- First-year Bears general manager Ryan Poles cut his teeth for 13 years with the Chiefs’ scouting department before earning his chance to lead an organization. It was a journey he cherishes.

On Friday night, Poles made his first ever draft selection as a general manager when the Bears picked Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon at No. 39 overall in the second round. The 36-year-old Poles later explained that he felt the emotions while making the phone call to Gordon to inform him of the selection. That was also clear from a video from the Bears’ draft room that showed Poles fighting back tears as he called Gordon.

“It was a really cool moment,” Poles said. “Kind of got choked up, I’m not going to lie. Just because, one, it’s like that first step. I got a lot of really cool text messages and all that. But also, the impact. When you call a kid and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to bring you to the organization,’ obviously there’s a financial part of that too. You understand.

“You’re changing their life. And then you start to wonder how it’s going to take off. How high? Will they hit their ceiling? I don’t know, but it’s a cool moment to hire someone like that, you know? It’s a really cool moment.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .