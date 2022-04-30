Twitter reacts: Georgia PUNTER Jake Camarda drafted in fourth round

Georgia’s game-changing punter, Jake Camarda, was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 28th pick of the fourth round, No. 133 overall.

This gives UGA 11 players selected throughout the first 133 picks.

Camarda finished as UGA’s career leader in punting average with a mark of 45.78, surpassing 2009 Ray Guy Award winner Drew Butler (45.4). He punted 47 times in 2021 for an average of 46.7 yards, with a long of 68 yards vs. Alabama.

Camarda ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine faster than nine running backs and nine wide receivers, posting a time of 4.56.

Here’s some Twitter reactions to the Camarda news.

A DGD

That's 11 for the Dawgs

One Georgia punter to another

If you wear #90 as a punter, you know you're good

Speed kills

Will Tom Brady ever let Camarda punt?