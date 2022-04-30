Twitter reacts: Georgia RB Zamir White taken by Raiders

Georgia running back Zamir “Zeus” White was selected with the 122nd pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

It was on the 17th pick of the fourth round that Georgia had its 10th player this year get drafted into the NFL. White’s selection officially broke the program record UGA set last year when it had nine players selected.

In the 2021 season, White led all UGA running backs with 856 yards and 11 touchdowns on 160 carries.

