Louisville, KY

Party too hard at the Kentucky Derby? Louisville law firm will help pay for your ride home

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
Kentucky Derby weekend means horse racing, parties and, for many people, drinking. And if you go overboard in your celebration this weekend, a Louisville-based law firm wants to pay for your ride home.

The Gladstein Law Firm Sober Rides Campaign has pledged to pay for dozens of rides over the course of the weekend, in an effort to cut down on drunk driving during the busiest weekend of the year in Louisville.

"The program is simple – if you have been drinking – take an Uber, Lyft, or cab and we will reimburse you for it," law firm said on its website.

People hoping to take advantage of the program are required to submit a copy of your ride receipt and photo ID and mail that information within 10 days to the firm's office: Gladstein Law Firm PLLC, 2000 Warrington Way #170A, Louisville KY 40222. The program is open between Friday and Sunday and will cover up to 60 total rides, on a first-come first-serve basis, with a $25 reimbursement cap.

There are a few additional conditions:

  • Rides must take place in the Louisville area.
  • The program is only open for people ages 21 and older.
  • Only one, one-way ride to a safe destination will be covered, with a limit of one reimbursement per household.
  • Tips of up to 10% will be covered, but anything above a 10% tip on the base fare is not eligibile for reimbursement.

"Submissions are limited and will fill up fast, so don’t delay submitting your reimbursement," the law firm said on its website.

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez.

IN THIS ARTICLE
