ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Feeding the city while fasting: What Ramadan means to NYC’s halal cart workers

By Zoha Qamar, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOoN5_0fPFWZJZ00
Re-opening Continues Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas Noam Galai/Getty Images

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Anyone who has lived in New York or visited the city is likely familiar with the smells -- and especially, the tastes -- of its beloved halal carts.

And yet, for one entire month of the year, the workers running these carts can't eat their own food during daylight.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk. The exact dates are determined by the lunar Islamic calendar, which is a few days shorter than the standard 365-day solar calendar, meaning Ramadan occurs 10 days earlier each year and cycles throughout all seasons. This year, it is being observed from April 2 to May 1.

Abstaining all day from food and drink, including water, is no easy feat for anyone, but those whose livelihoods involve serving food may face an added level of difficulty.

"It can be hard to have a job over a hot grill, especially when Ramadan is in the summer, in this small space and you're fasting for 15, 16 or 17 hours," said Ahmed Ahmed, who has worked at a halal cart off Everitt Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn, since immigrating to New York five years ago. "But that is just part of it."

Originally from Egypt, Ahmed said he wouldn't characterize the food he serves as similar to what he'd find on the street back home. Indeed, "halal" is not actually a certain genre of dishes. While the popularity of these carts have nearly caused "halal" to become synonymous with a type of cuisine, it's just an Arabic word describing permissible foods and meats under Islamic law -- much as "kosher" is in Judaism.

At these carts, the meat is halal, meaning it was butchered in line with Islamic protocol underscoring hygienic and ethical practices.

"It's a blessing to be able to serve people food, especially to fellow Muslims looking for halal food in specific," said Alam Hussain, who runs a cart in Long Island City in Queens and emigrated from Bangladesh 11 years ago.

Despite their strong presence and followings, halal carts are relatively new in New York. While food carts have a long history in the city, halal offerings were not part of the story until the late 1980s and early 1990s, when a growing influx of South Asian and Arab immigrants entered the street vendor space. As the ethnic composition of the city changed, so did its offerings on its streets.

For about a century and a half, street vending has been a common entry-point into the job market for New York's immigrants. Since the mid 1800s, several immigrant populations -- including Greeks, Italians and Jews -- have reigned over the city's street food scene at different points. Most recently, it's been New York's Muslim community.

Research from Queens College, comparing street vendor demographic data, tallied that 306 German and Italian immigrants ran street carts in New York in 1990, compared to none in 2005.

Meanwhile, immigrants from Egypt, Bangladesh and Afghanistan accounted for 69 vendors across New York in 1990, yet 563 in 2005.

Halal carts seem to be operated predominantly by those hailing from these three nations, but there are Muslim vendors from several other countries, too. This also means that each cart offers its own take on the popular dishes. The lamb or chicken served is spiced differently cart to cart. Some include grilled peppers and onions, and others top their plates off with french fries. (There are also many carts that serve other, distinct cuisines -- like African or Asian food -- that just happen to use halal meat.)

"Chicken over rice is the most popular dish at my cart," Hussain said. "But I serve samosas, too." As a South Asian immigrant, he also offers mint chutney, as well as other items and condiments that reflect the food of his personal background.

Across the board, however, one thing remains key: the legendary white sauce. "It's yogurt, mayonnaise, tons of spices. There's not really anything like it anywhere else. It's halal cart sauce," explained Hussain.

At first, however, these halal carts did not sell the chicken, rice and white sauce you'd expect to see today. Halal Guys -- likely the most well-known cart that began as a small operation in midtown Manhattan and now operates almost 100 stores internationally -- began as a hot dog stand.

Its founders, Mohamed Abouelenein, Ahmed Elsaka, and Abdelbaset Elsayed, all of whom were born in Egypt, opened their cart in 1990 outside the Hilton hotel on 53rd Street and Sixth Avenue. They sold typical fare found at other carts at the time: hot dogs. During this era, New York saw a rising wave of Muslim immigrants, many of whom began working as cab drivers who'd stop at the stand and suggest that the three friends sell hot, affordable, tasty, familiar halal meals on the go.

The history of halal carts, as well as their passionate fanbases, speaks both to Muslim immigration patterns and to the community's relationship with the city. Still, Muslims lived in New York well before the 1980s, dating all the way back to the 17th century when Dutch merchants colonized Manhattan. Historians also estimate that about 10% to 15% of slaves brought to America from West Africa were Muslim, although many were coerced to convert to Christianity.

Today, about 9%, or 800,000, of New Yorkers are Muslim, according to researched published by Muslims for American Progress in 2018. It's a striking number compared to the national figure: Muslims account for just 1% of Americans. This means over 20% of the U.S. Muslim population lives in New York City alone. While the community has long been a pillar of New York's economy and culture, it is slowly becoming more represented in policies and leadership, too. Eid-ul-Fitr, a celebration all about feasting and family to commemorate the end of Ramadan, has been a New York City public school holiday since 2015. It will be observed this year on May 2.

Of course, the journey for visibility and equality has been one full of obstacles. The Sept. 11 attacks notably shed a light, one that was often misinformed and narrow, on Muslim Americans, especially in New York City.

Eraky Badawy, who emigrated from Egypt in 1999 and has worked at a halal cart in the Financial District close to Ground Zero for over 20 years, says he did face disparaging comments after 2001. "But I just have to be good, you know, that's all I can do. I feed people, and I talk to people. It's my job, and I care about giving people food and kindness."

Badawy's attitude is common across the Muslim-American community, and he attributes his values and sense of self to his faith. Even with fasting during Ramadan, he says he wouldn't necessarily classify it as difficult. "Hard? Not hard. My eight year old daughter does it! It's not about being easy or hard. It's part of our religion and what it teaches us and how it brings people together."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahmed Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Halal#Fasting#Good Food#Islamic
Mashed

The Absolute Best Soul Food Restaurants In The US

Soul food is one of the most iconic types of American cuisine. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, soul food arose out of a mixture of innovation and necessity: It was initially created by African Americans in rural parts of the American South who came up with inventive ways to work with limited ingredients.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Egypt
Daily News

Beloved Chinese food deliveryman fatally shot in Forest Hills, Queens, may have been stray bullet victim: ‘Unsung hero’

A beloved Queens Chinese food deliveryman shot in the chest while riding his scooter in Forest Hills was killed by a bullet likely meant for someone else, police sources said Sunday. Victim Zhiwen Yan’s grief-stricken widow sat at her living room table in Middle Village, wishing she and her husband had more time. “My husband wakes up every day and just works,” Eva Zhao said through a ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Woman brutally stabbed on the job at Bronx laundromat

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman multiple times while she was working at a laundromat in the Allerton section of the Bronx.Investigators say the horrific attack happened during an attempted robbery.Fellow employees told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge on Wednesday the woman is still hospitalized after having surgery for slashes across her face and body. They also said they are scared to come to work, fearful the suspect could come back.Surveillance shows an unidentified man with a garbage bag enter a laundromat on Boston Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Police say video shows him...
BRONX, NY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy