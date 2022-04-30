ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona facing Lyon in Women’s Champions League final

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Barcelona reached the Women’s Champions League final at the expense of its perfect season on Saturday.

Barcelona lost the second-leg semifinal to Wolfsburg 2-0 in Germany but advanced 5-3 on aggregate.

The Spanish team had won every game in all competitions, including 5-1 over Wolfsburg in the first leg last week. Barcelona’s previous defeat was in June 2021.

“It’s not easy to keep on winning and winning. Perhaps defeat comes at a good moment because it’s not stopped us reaching the final,” Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez said. ”Today is experience gathering for us. They played higher up the pitch after the break, pressed us, and we lost the ball too often.”

Lyon edged Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in their second-leg semifinal. In an all-French tie, Lyon advanced 5-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-2 last week.

The all-time top scorer in the competition, Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg, extended her record to 58.

Barcelona dominated the first half in Wolfsburg but lacked a finishing touch. Wolfsburg shattered Barcelona’s aura of invincibility in the second half. Tabea Wassmuth scored in the 47th minute with a long-range strike, her competition-leading 10th goal, tied with Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas.

Midfielder Jill Roord doubled the lead in the 59th.

Barcelona is seeking to repeat its treble of last season. Barcelona has already clinched the Spanish league and is in the Copa de la Reina semifinals.

After Hegerberg’s opening header, PSG equalized in the second half through striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Lyon captain Wendie Renard sealed the win by heading home a free kick in the 83rd.

The rivalry has been tense between the two clubs. PSG knocked out Lyon in the 2021 quarterfinals after Lyon beat PSG in the 2020 semifinals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

