Marion County, IN

First Black Sheriff of Marion County dies

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Marion County Sheriff Frank Anderson died Saturday peacefully in his home.

“IMPD is saddened by the passing of former Marion County Sheriff Frank Anderson,” read a tweet by IMPD. “Sheriff Anderson had a long tenure of service to the citizens of Marion County. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, former co-workers, and all who knew him.”

Anderson served two terms as Marion County Sheriff from 2003-2011 and was twice appointed the United States Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana. In 2002, Anderson was elected sheriff of Marion County and was the first Black individual to hold that position and the second in Indiana history.

“I can’t give you a one-line quote to sum up the life of Frank J. Anderson,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal. “He was so important to our community. Over the last 60 years, his direction and example in law enforcement – both at the federal and local levels – has positively influenced and affected the lives of many, many people. It certainly has mine. He will be truly missed.”

