2 men injured from double shooting at house party in southeast Houston

By FOX 26 Digital
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a double shooting Friday night in southeast Houston, where two people were hurt. Officials with the Houston Police Department say it happened at a home in the 6800...

oldschool94
1d ago

wow.. hope they make a full recovery. ppl! ppl! house parties are a thing of the past. can't engage in those types of activities these days.

IN THIS ARTICLE
