Beaufort County, SC

Late night collision kills 1, injures 2 in Beaufort County

By ABC News 4
 2 days ago

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision overnight in Beaufort County. Authorities say...

WCBD Count on 2

Ambulance collision impacting traffic on HWY 17

UPDATE: The road has reopened as of 12:00 p.m. —– CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is working to clear a collision on Highway 17 near Colleton County. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, all lanes were closed. CCSO said that a crash occurred before 10 a.m. involving a tractor tailor and an ambulance transporting […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Colleton County. On Sunday night, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were at the 300 block of Perkins Path near Jacksonboro with members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) regarding the incident. Following...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WTGS

1 person found deceased after Moncks Corner house fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A house fire that led to the discovery of a deceased person is under investigation in Moncks Corner. Dispatchers learned of the fire at a home along N Highway 52 around 4:20 a.m. East Berkeley fire crews said the blaze took approximately 45 minutes...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Beaufort, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers' $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS 42

1 arrested, 2 sought in deadly Talladega shooting

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega Police Department is searching for two individuals involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend. According to TPD, officers were sent to the 400 block of E. Sloan Avenue Saturday on reports of a person shot. Once on the scene, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He […]
WTGS

1 injured in overnight Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating after a shooting left a man injured on Wednesday morning. According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened in the 700 block of West 44th Street around 1 a.m. A man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are working to...
SAVANNAH, GA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Runaway bull holds up traffic in South Carolina

LADY'S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Some drivers on Lady's Island got quite the surprise traveling down Sams Point Road Thursday morning. "Oh my God. What is going on?" said Kourtney Thomson, a local realtor, filming a bull trotting through traffic. The animal appeared to take its time on the road walking in between cars, which […]
LADY'S ISLAND, SC
WLTX.com

Authorities warn community of bear roaming South Carolina town

LAURENS, S.C. — A bear sighting appears to be bringing some excitement to an otherwise calm evening in one South Carolina town. Laurens Police alerted residents of a black bear that appears to be moving through town - and right now they're following state advice of letting it be on its way.
LAURENS, SC
WTGS

NCPD officer ran over victim after hit-and-run incident

A North Charleston Police Officer ran over a victim after they had been struck in a hit-and-run. A police report of the incident, provided to ABC News 4 today, said officers responded March 21 to the scene of a reported hit-and-run on Dorchester Road near Leeds Avenue. The victim, 26-year-old...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Police seek missing woman in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a missing 61-year-old woman in Savannah. Elizabeth Jensen was last seen early Wednesday morning near Abercorn Street and Mercy Boulevard, according to the Savannah Police Department. She has short, curly, brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses, officials advised. If you see her, call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA

