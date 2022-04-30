Detroit Red Wings Will Not Bring Back Jeff Blashill as Head Coach

The Detroit Red Wings announced on Saturday that Sault Ste. Marie native and Ferris State alum Jeff Blashill will not return as the team’s head coach next season.

Blashill has been the coach of the Red Wings since June of 2015. The Red Wings had a record of 204-261-72 during his tenure.

Blashill played goalie at Ferris State from 1994 to 1998 before starting his coaching career.

Prior to coaching the Red Wings, Blashill led the team’s AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He guided the Griffins to the Calder Cup Championship in 2012-13 during his first year at the helm.