Detroit Red Wings Will Not Bring Back Jeff Blashill as Head Coach

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
 2 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings announced on Saturday that Sault Ste. Marie native and Ferris State alum Jeff Blashill will not return as the team’s head coach next season.

Blashill has been the coach of the Red Wings since June of 2015. The Red Wings had a record of 204-261-72 during his tenure.

Blashill played goalie at Ferris State from 1994 to 1998 before starting his coaching career.

Prior to coaching the Red Wings, Blashill led the team’s AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He guided the Griffins to the Calder Cup Championship in 2012-13 during his first year at the helm.

KEYT

Yzerman fires Blashill to shake up Red Wings’ rebuild

The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the return of Steve Yzerman three years ago, expecting one of their all-time greats to turn around the franchise as general manager. It hasn’t happened yet. Looking to shake up the rebuild, Yzerman fired coach Jeff Blashill after on Saturday. Blashill had a .447 points percentage, the second-worst in the league over his seven seasons _ not counting the debut season of the expansion Seattle Kraken. The Red Wings closed their third season under Yzerman on Friday night, failing to show much progress in the standings with the Hall of Fame player in charge.
