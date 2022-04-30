ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balcony collapses during Mifflin Street Block Party

Daily Cardinal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA balcony on the 500 block of Mifflin Street collapsed under several residents at noon this Saturday during the annual Mifflin Street block party. Madison Police have confirmed at least one injury. No official cause for the...

CBS 58

3 people hurt after balcony collapse in Madison

MADISON (CBS 58) -- Three people were hurt after a crowded balcony collapsed in downtown Madison. It happened at a home during the annual "Mifflin Street Block Party" -- which is a large gathering that happens each spring involving thousands of UW-Madison students. No word yet on the severity of...
