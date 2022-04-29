Planet Money book club

Hernan Diaz's new novel "Trust" may move you to look differently at, say, a $5 bill. Why are we so confident it can buy a cup of coffee and a muffin? Because it has a story - a narrative, you might say - that money can buy what we need and perhaps what we want and eventually what we may dream about. But what is money, really? "Trust" is a book spun from four narratives - a novel wrought from the tale of the life of Andrew Bevel, a financial baron during the 1929 stock market crash, then his attempt to write his own story, then his secretary's memoir, and finally, the journal left by his deceased wife, Mildred. Let's ask the novelist to read from the secretary's memoir when she applies for her job.

