Denver, CO

LIVE COVERAGE - NFL Draft 2022: Broncos grab trio of defenders to start third day of NFL Draft

By The Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

The 87th edition of the NFL's annual draft continues Saturday in Las Vegas as teams make their choices in Rounds 4 through 7. Here's what to know:

NFL Draft schedule:

Day 3 begins Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. MT

How to watch:

Tune in on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN (See more ways to watch at nfl.com )

Follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter throughout the weekend for live updates.

Broncos draft

Denver's 2022 picks:

No. 64 - Nik Bonitto - EDGE - Oklahoma

No. 80 - Greg Dulcich - TE - UCLA

No. 115 - Demarri Mathis - CB - Pittsburgh

No. 116 - Eyioma Uwazurike - DT - Iowa State

No. 152 - Delarrin Turner-Yell - S - Oklahoma

No. 162

No. 179

No. 206

No. 232

No. 234

The latest:

Yardbarker

Broncos Draft Fascinating Pass-Rusher in 4th Round

On Friday night, Broncos general manager George Paton described the waiting process as “boring,” regarding Denver having to execute patience in the first round of the NFL Draft. But on the final day of the draft, Paton didn’t keep Broncos Country waiting as he utilized back-to-back choices midway through the fourth round.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Mel Kiper Believes 1 Team Had The Worst NFL Draft

Draft grades are in from ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst believes one team stands out with the worst performance in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the New England Patriots. Kiper Jr. gave the Patriots the lowest grade...
LAS VEGAS, NV
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DENVER, CO
#Broncos#Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#Third Day#American Football#Abc#Espn#Nfl Com
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos stuck to their draft board to land Nik Bonitto

Pass rusher was not a big immediate need for the Denver Broncos going into the NFL draft, so when the team used their first selection to pick Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto in the second round, some pundits assumed it was to provide insurance behind injured-riddled Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory, who’s also missed time due to suspensions and injuries.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos draft results: View the team's 2022 draft class

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton made nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft this weekend. Here’s a quick look at the team’s draft class. The Broncos did not address right tackle or inside linebacker in the draft, perhaps a sign that the team is confident in Billy Turner and Jonas Griffith going into the 2022 season. Besides OT and LB, though, Denver did check off needs at pass rusher, TE, CB, DL and returner.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado's Chad Muma selected by Jaguars in NFL Draft

PARKER, Colo. — Another Colorado kid has gotten the call most football players dream about. Chad Muma, a linebacker who was a standout at Legend High School before playing at the University of Wyoming, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 70 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night.
LARAMIE, WY
The Spun

Computer Model Reveals Team With The Best NFL Draft

Which team had the best performance at the NFL Draft this year?. According to a model by Warren Sharp, one team got the most “value” out of this year’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. That team: the Carolina Panthers. According to Sharp’s model, the Panthers, who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos select defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike in 4th round of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos selected Iowa State defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday afternoon (116th overall). Uwazurike (6-6, 316 pounds) got on NFL scouts’ radar in 2019 after receiving an honorable mention All-Big 12 notice. He totaled 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 13 starts for the Cyclone that season.
DENVER, CO
