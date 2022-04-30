LIVE COVERAGE - NFL Draft 2022: Broncos grab trio of defenders to start third day of NFL Draft

The 87th edition of the NFL's annual draft continues Saturday in Las Vegas as teams make their choices in Rounds 4 through 7. Here's what to know:

NFL Draft schedule:

Day 3 begins Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. MT

How to watch:

Tune in on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN (See more ways to watch at nfl.com )

Follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter throughout the weekend for live updates.

Broncos draft

Denver's 2022 picks:

No. 64 - Nik Bonitto - EDGE - Oklahoma

No. 80 - Greg Dulcich - TE - UCLA

No. 115 - Demarri Mathis - CB - Pittsburgh

No. 116 - Eyioma Uwazurike - DT - Iowa State

No. 152 - Delarrin Turner-Yell - S - Oklahoma

