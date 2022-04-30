ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos draft Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell in fifth round

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell during an NCAA spring intra-squad college football game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have drafted Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell with the 152nd overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma

Hometown: Hempstead, Texas

School: Oklahoma

Statistics (2021): 53 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions

Impact: Turner-Yell will likely be a special teams contributor to start, as the Broncos have depth at safety with Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns. Turner-Yell is a great tackler which will help him get on the field in some fashion.

The Denver Gazette

