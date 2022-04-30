Skiers trigger half-mile wide avalanche in Colorado backcountry

The first wind slab was triggered from the far left side of the photo, on the skier's right edge of the fracture. The skier's left boundary of the avalanche is not visible in this picture. Photo Courtesy: The Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Two skiers triggered a half-mile wide avalanche on Bald Mountain, east of Breckenridge, on Tuesday, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

"First skier intentionally cut the top of the slope, triggering a windslab beneath the cornice about 50 feet wide. Skier was able to get off the slab after about 3 seconds by skiing to a predetermined safe zone to the right, away from the gut. He was not caught. That slab stepped down 3-4 feet to a deeper weak layer roughly 200 vertical feet below our entry. The gut of the chute ran fully from there but still was isolated to the gut," a report made by the skiers said.

The slide triggered a domino effect and caused a very large avalanche, that the skiers estimated to be around ten feet deep in some areas across the nearly half-mile wide crown.

"We very much underestimated the potential for deep slab avalanches today. We also underestimated the wind slab's potential to step down into deeper layers, though we talked about it at length," the skier report said.

Luckily, no one was injured in this slide, but it is a great reminder that avalanche season has not yet ended in Colorado.