ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

What is iftar? How local Muslims celebrate Ramadan at Dartmouth mosque

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uz4eD_0fPFNK0100

Good morning, Taunton! Today is Sunday, May 1, 2022. New month, new week, so let's get started with a look at today's top stories:

Ramadan will end with today, with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr from May 1 to May 2. Eid begins this evening, so Eid Mubarak to all of our readers who will be celebrating!

This week's Sunday Read is about Ramadan observances around the SouthCoast, as well as iftar, the feast that breaks each day's fasting, and how local Muslims will be celebrating Eid with family and friends.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading! Have a great rest of the weekend, everyone.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Rise in Muslim families' seeking Ramadan food help

As Ramadan, Islam's holy month of fasting and prayer, comes to a close this Sunday, charities say many Muslim families have struggled to afford food to break their fasts. Surges in fuel, energy and food prices have hit the pockets of people of all backgrounds, with inflation running at a 30-year high.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taunton, MA
Society
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Dartmouth, MA
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
Daily Mail

'Why do you hate Christians?': Squad member Ilhan Omar is mocked for attacking video of passengers singing on a plane as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has been mocked for criticizing a video of passengers singing on a place as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday. Footage from the flight showed Christians singing gospel music '30,000 feet in the air' in a video that has sparked a debate about the nature of worship online.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
International Business Times

Student Dies While Re-Enacting Jesus' Crucifixion On Good Friday

A college student in Nigeria collapsed on the ground and died while re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday. The audience members reportedly thought it was all a part of the show. The deceased, identified as Sule Ambrose, 25, participated in the Passion Play, a dramatic portrayal of Christ's crucifixion,...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosque#Muslims#Southcoast
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
Fox News

Revive your faith through true worship

The Bible tells us, "Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom" (2 Corinthians 3:17) and that "God has not given us a spirit of fear, but one of power and love and sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7). As Christians, we must take stock of our lives and...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Distractify

Why Does Chick-fil-A Close on Sunday? Religious Roots Explained

Seventy-five years into Chick-fil-A’s existence, people are still wondering why the fast-food chain is closed one day a week. “Why does Chick-fil-A close on Sundays?” one person tweeted recently. Article continues below advertisement. And since today, May 1, is a Sunday, many more fans are taking their hunger...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Voices: My non-traditional Eid includes a secret Santa. Some orthodox Muslims don’t like that

My family WhatsApp group vibrates with a series of messages: we’ve just received the links that will tell us who we need to buy presents for on Eid, and the URL paths each mention the words “secret Santa”. At first glance, it might seem like an unlikely pairing of words in a Muslim group’s discussion about Eid festivities. But in my family, it’s just our technologically-aided way of picking names out of a hat for our annual Eid gift exchange tradition to celebrate the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan. And we have no issue with calling it what...
RELIGION
WBUR

Another local bookstore bites the dust. This time it's my favorite one on earth

In a world too full of heartache, can I really feel this sad about a store closure?. Let me check. YES. EXCUSE ME, BUT DUH. Yes, absolutely yes. It’s not even a question. Well, then. I suppose my gut is yelling what my brain resists. I can indeed feel melancholy. We aren’t grading heartache on a curve, here. Each experience occupies its own space.
BROOKLINE, MA
The Independent

In Pictures: Communities gather in prayer to mark end of Ramadan

Muslims across the UK and around the world have marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan by praying together in mosques and coming together to eat.Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, when Muslims are encouraged to engage in dawn-to-dusk fasting for the month.Typically a three-day festival, it begins with morning prayers before families mark the new month with gifts of toys and clothes.Similar to Easter Sunday in the Christian calendar, Eid does not fall on the same day every year.Instead, Eid and the period of Ramadan are both determined by a new moon, as Islam follows the...
WORLD
Turnto10.com

Taunton food truck offers blessings through Angel's Tacos

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Taunton food truck is serving up meals and not just for paying customers. They are feeding people in need of a warm and flavorful meal. The owners of HomeTown's Tacos Locos are both National Guard veterans. They also own HomeTown Furnishings in Taunton. Ricardo...
TAUNTON, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

1K+
Followers
553
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy