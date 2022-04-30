SPECIAL DELIVERY: Nike waited way too long to release this legendary LeBron James sneaker

The most beloved sneakers from LeBron James’ signature line unquestionably come from his time with the Miami Heat.

The Pre-Heat LeBron ‘South Beach’ 8 is one of the greatest sneakers of all-time, for example. It was one of the first sneakers to feature that Miami-centric colorway that everyone wanted so badly. People lined up outside of stores days ahead of time just to try and get them.

Nike could’ve had the same thing with the ‘LeBronald Palmer’ LeBron 9 in 2012. But, for whatever reason, the company never gave the sneaker a public release.

We saw them on the feet of celebrities from time to time. LeBron, himself, showed them off sometimes, too. PJ Tucker even wore them in a game once. But we just never got a public release.

Until now. A full 10 years later in 2022, the shoes have finally come out. Better late than never, I guess?

We talk about why this shoe was such a big missed opportunity on this week’s episode of Special Delivery. Tap in.

