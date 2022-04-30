The most interesting second round matchups in the NBA Playoffs, ranked

The first round of the NBA playoffs didn’t give us a Game 7, but it was still extremely exciting.

You had the Brooklyn Nets unexpectedly getting swept in what turned out to be four fairly close games against the Celtics. You had new stars in Jordan Poole, Anthony Edwards and Brandon Ingram emerge.

Speaking of Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans pushed the Suns to 6 games in an absolute dogfight. The same can be said about the Timberwolves and Grizzlies matchup that ended in 6 on Friday night.

The first round was fun. It felt very, uh, weird at times. But it was still fun. Now, we move on to the second round where there are a bunch of other extremely good matchups waiting on us.

Here’s a definitive ranking of them for your pleasure. Enjoy.

Celtics vs. Bucks

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Man. If we thought Brooklyn vs. Boston felt like a Conference Finals series, what will we think Milwaukee vs. Boston feels like?

These were two of the teams everyone thought had a real shot of coming out of the Eastern Conference coming into the season. One was coming off of an NBA Finals win with potentially the best player in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On the other side, you’ve got a team with two hungry superstars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just ready to win. After a slow start to the season, this team completely turned things around and look like the 96 Bulls at this point.

They split the season series, but only one of those games was played after Christmas Day. These two teams are completely different than when they first met each other this year. This is going to be such a fun matchup.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors and Grizzlies have a little thing going, man. It’s not quite a rivalry — not just yet. But this series could change that.

There’s lots of history here. Remember, the Grizzlies were the team that bounced the Warriors out in the NBA Play-In tournament last season. There was also the whole Andre Iguodala beef.

All that pot-stirring aside, this is still a fantastic matchup. The Grizzlies took the season series 3-1, but this isn’t that same Warriors team. They’re healthy now. Jordan Poole is playing on another level and Draymond Green is anchoring the defense again.

Memphis is a great matchup for the Warriors with their physicality. But the Warriors run a lot of actions with lots of weapons that will end up targeting Memphis’ weaker defenders.

This is going to be a chess match, folks. Get ready.

Suns vs. Mavericks

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

This series doesn’t strike you as an intriguing one when you first think about it, but when you really peel back the layers of it? This has a chance to be really good.

We just saw how vulnerable this Suns team looked against an upstart Pelicans team with Brandon Ingram leading the way.

Ingram absolutely killed them in the midrange. He averaged 28 points per game through the series and shot 50% from the midrange area on 44 shots. Here’s a look at his shot chart from the series.

Those are the shots the Suns actually want you to take as opposed to open 3-pointers or shots at the rim. Ingram gladly took them and feasted on them with those shots.

Here’s Luka Doncic’s shot chart for the season. He’s solid in the midrange area, but he’s great everywhere in the paint.

Luka is going to take those shots, too. And if he’s making them? The Mavericks are going to have a great chance to advance to the next round.

Is this the series where we finally see Luka Doncic truly begin to create his legend? It could potentially be. That’s what makes this series so exciting.

Heat vs. 76ers

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This series would be up much higher if it weren’t for Joel Embiid’s facial injury.

He took an elbow from Pascal Siakam in the 76ers closeout Game 6 against the Raptors. Raptors fans seemed to cheer a bit for it, which is pretty messed up.

They didn’t know Embiid would be injured from this, but still. Cheering after contact like that isn’t cool. Be better, Raptors fans.

I don’t think Siakam meant to injure Embiid, of course. Regardless, this sort of shifts the trajectory of the playoffs moving forward. We have no idea when Embiid will be able to play again.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat will almost certainly take that sort of break from his old team. Embiid has had this injury before, though, and has played with a mask on. Maybe he does it again. We’ll see.

Hopefully this can still be a fun one.