Maui County, HI

Breezy, showery trades on the increase

By Ben Gutierrez
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreezy trade winds and passing spotty showers are in the forecast for Saturday. Wind speeds and shower chances will both increase Sunday as an upper disturbance moves in from the northeast. Skies will be on the...

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
County
Maui County, HI
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Hundreds of earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano that has been dormant for nearly 800 years

A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been recorded near an Alaskan volcano that has been dormant for at least 800 years.The quakes have taken place under Mount Edgecumbe, near Sitka, but it may not be a sign of volcanic activity, according to Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.The 3,200-feet-tall volcano sits on Kruzof Island, 15 miles west of Sitka, and is part of a large underwater volcanic field.“These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be a tectonic in nature or a combination of tectonics and...
KHON2

Hawaii COVID cases see upward trend 5 weeks in a row

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii COVID numbers get released every Wednesday at 9 a.m. by Hawaii Department of Health. Could the state see, yet again, another increase in cases? For the past five weeks Hawaii has seen a steady increase in 7-day average daily case counts which is causing some Hawaii residents to continue wearing their […]
HAWAII STATE

