The Baylor product has solid speed with his 4.43 40-yard dash. That said, he was the Big 12 special teams player of the year in 2021. That level of versatility is something that the Bears have targeted with other picks such as their Velus Jones Jr. pick in third round. At this point in the draft, finding players that can make a difference on special teams right away is very valuable.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO