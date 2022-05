Shelby residents struggling to pay their bills because of COVID-related financial strain could get a helping hand. In late 2020, the city of Shelby received a $900,000 Community Development Block Grant for utility assistance. Uses for the money have since expanded, and the city is working with the United Way of Cleveland County and Cleveland County Community Development Corporation to get the money to those who need help.

SHELBY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO